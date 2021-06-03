South Frankfort Presbyterian Church is hosting four evenings of Adult Vacation Bible School. Dr. Jerry Sumney, Professor of Biblical Studies at Lexington Theological Seminary, will lead the study on “The Gospel of Mark: Portrait of a Man of Mystery and Action,” from June 21-24 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The study will examine how the Gospel of Mark presents Jesus as a person who he knows is the son of God. Yet, most of the people who encounter him, Including the 12 disciples, do not realize this. Participants will think about why he, in fact, hides this identity from the people he meets, and while Jesus is crucified in the end, through much of the story Mark shows him to be a person of action and power. We will think about what Mark wants to say about Jesus and our discipleship by telling the story of Jesus’s life in this way.

Participation is free, but registration is required. Contact the SFPC church office at 502-227-7401 to register.

