2018 Spellapalooza winners
2018 Spellapalooza champs “The Judge and Jur-bees,” from left, Rob Johnson, Annie Beebe and Rodney Williams hold their trophy.

The 10th annual Spellapalooza will start with dinner at 5 p.m. Friday at Thorn Hill Learning Center. Twenty teams will compete to win the trophy in the spelling bee, which begins at 6 p.m.

Along with the contest, there will be a silent auction, a bake sale, beverage bar and dinner will be served to those who offer a donation amount of their choosing. Donations benefit Thorn Hill Learning Center.

There is also a bee-themed costume contest for teams and audience members who would like to participate. Attendees and teams can compete to win awards for Most Spirited or Best Costume.

