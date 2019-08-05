The 10th annual Spellapalooza will start with dinner at 5 p.m. Friday at Thorn Hill Learning Center. Twenty teams will compete to win the trophy in the spelling bee, which begins at 6 p.m.
Along with the contest, there will be a silent auction, a bake sale, beverage bar and dinner will be served to those who offer a donation amount of their choosing. Donations benefit Thorn Hill Learning Center.
There is also a bee-themed costume contest for teams and audience members who would like to participate. Attendees and teams can compete to win awards for Most Spirited or Best Costume.