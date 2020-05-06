One Frankfort business owner and a friend are spreading words of hope and kindness in a nearby community.
Armed with plastic cups and hand-painted signs Beth Carter, who runs B’s Bakery and The Elizabeth downtown, and friend Janet Brown put up motivational quotes on the Bourbon Trail near Millville earlier this week.
The two traveled down McCracken Pike to post the signs and place plastic cups in the fence at the Millville Community Center. The cups spell the words “kind” and “love” and a heart for the community to enjoy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a joy spreading kindness,” said Carter, who got the idea after watching a segment her daughter, Madeline Carter, a television anchor in Washington state, did on her morning show, Wake Up Northwest.
“I had so much fun spreading hopeful thoughts.”
