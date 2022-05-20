Church Women United in Kentucky 2022 Assembly was hosted by St. Paul United Methodist Church in Frankfort on April 23, 2022. The theme for the event was “Resolved to Love.”

Linda Axon, outgoing CWU in KY president, welcomed the group of 32 women in the church sanctuary with words of excitement, love and encouragement, since this was the first in-person meeting in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that it is always a good thing to meet together for the up-building of Church Women United in KY, to the glory of God, and this time it was extra special.

Marsha Young, spiritual and enrichment coordinator, read Scripture for I Corinthians 13 and led in prayer.

Wendy Hood, president of the Mercer/Boyle County unit, led in congregational singing “Celebrate Love” with Sandra Porter, of Frankfort, accompanying on the piano.

Axon thanked each one for participating in the event and then recognized each unit and their president, along with current and previous officers and committee chairs, with a gift of appreciation for each one’s contributions during her presidency since 2016 and during her vice presidency in 2014 and 2015.

052122_ChurchWomenUnited_submitted.jpg

Church Women United in Kentucky members from Franklin County, Greater Lexington, Louisville and Mercer and Boyle counties gathered at St. Paul United Methodist Church for the organization's annual assembly.

Axon presented two key women awards. First to Wendy Hood, secretary of CWU in KY and president of the Mercer/Boyle County unit, and the second to Myrna Deweese, newsletter editor and finance chair of the Louisville unit.

The Valiant Woman award was presented to Peggy Arthur, vice president of CWU in KY and secretary/public relations in the Louisville unit. Beverly Hampton accepted the award in Peggy’s absence.

The following officers were installed by Myrna Deweese, of Louisville: Beverly Hampton, president; Peggy Arthur, vice president; Wendy Hood, secretary; and Linda Axon, treasurer.

Axon, outgoing president, welcomed the newly installed president, Beverly Hampton and passed the gavel to her.

President Hampton spoke to the group. She gave a very heartwarming account of her life as she underwent a close encounter with death. This caused her to be more aware of the doors of opportunity that God has opened and continues to open for her.

Hampton presented Linda Axon with a gift of appreciation for her time of leadership in CWU in KY.

Wendy Hood led the singing of “There’s a Song” to close the morning worship session.

The attendees enjoyed a wonderful buffet luncheon, which was made and served by the United Methodist Women of St. Paul. The ladies sat around beautifully decorated luncheon tables as they enjoyed the meal and good fellowship. Linda Axon drew names for four door prizes.

After lunch, everyone moved back into the sanctuary for a memorial service to remember the CWU members who had passed to their heavenly calling from April 2019-April 2022. President Hampton read scripture from Revelation 14:13 and Psalm 116:15 before she called the names. A bell was rung by Linda Axon at the calling of each name.

A tea light candle was lit by the president of each deceased’s unit. There were a total of 17 names from three units who were remembered.

To conclude the service, everyone held hands and formed a circle around lighted candles. Beth Avent, Franklin County president, led in the singing of “Blessed Be the Tie That Binds.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription