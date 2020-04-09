St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road, is live streaming the 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship services with Rev. Stephen Fincher.  
 
The 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Bible study is also live streamed, studying in Deuteronomy Chapters 17-34, through April 29.  
 
Good Friday Service will be live streamed on Friday, April 10, at 7 p.m.  
 

