Just Say Yes: Solutions for Substance Abuse Prevention summit begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Paul Sawyier Public Library and includes workshops on preventing substance use and creating policies to discourage use among youth.
Dr. Harvey Milkman, an expert on addiction and preventing youth substance abuse, will give a keynote address.
Local youth groups like The Kings Center’s HeartBEATS hip-hop and beat-making program and Kentucky Dance Academy’s youth dancers will perform at 7 p.m. the Grand Theatre.
The event continues on Saturday. Register on hhharts.org.