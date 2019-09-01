A street party and concert with a "super group" of touring musicians will be 7-10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Main Street between High and Olive streets. That block, near Goodwood Brewing and Bourbon on Main, will be heavily barricaded and westbound East Main Street traffic will be diverted over the Capital Avenue Bridge.
Joining Mayor Bill May, who plays drums and percussion, on stage will be Freekbass on bass; Sammi Garret, of Turkuaz, on lead vocals and percussion; Sky White on keyboards; and Mark Hamilton on guitar. The group will perform songs by Prince, Parliament Funkadelic, James Brown, Sly & the Family Stone, Ohio Players and more, in addition to Freekbass originals.