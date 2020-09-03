Kermit Gaines and Suzanne Krystofik.jpg

Kermit Gaines and Suzanne Krystofik recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. (Photo submitted)

Suzanne Krystofik and Kermit Gaines recently celebrate their 50th Anniversary. Suzanne and Kermit were married 50 years ago on Aug. 29, 1970.

They love their family very much. Members of their family include Mike, Kevin, Tracy, James, Ethan, Joshua and Brayden.

Their son, Mike is a Lt. Col. in U.S. Army. Their youngest son, Kevin is a director with Kentucky Retirement Systems.

