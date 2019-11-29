Make memories to cherish with your family over the holidays with a trip to Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History to view the Capital City Gingerbread House Competition Exhibit and cast your vote on your favorite house. The competition is hosted by the Kentucky Historical Society and managed by Capital City Activity Center.
The exhibit opened Thursday, Nov. 21, during the kickoff to Candlelight Weekend and will remain on display through Dec. 13. The exhibit includes 21 houses made by various Frankfort businesses, nonprofit groups, clubs and individuals.
“Seeing the excitement and smiling faces on not only children, but the young at heart, has already made this event a success," Capital City Activity Center Executive Director Marchele Jenkins said. "When I came across this idea, the exhibit that KHS displayed is exactly what I envisioned. Their support enhanced what we thought this exhibit would be and amazed all of those involved. This is a true community event for all ages.”
The competition includes two separate rounds of judging. The first round was to recognize the first-place winner from each submitted category and the second round is The People’s Choice Award to be determined by the community.
To declare the winner of the People’s Choice Award, the community is invited to vote for their favorite house. Voting is made by monetary donations to your favorite gingerbread house. The house that raises the most donations will be declared the People's Choice Award Winner.
Envelopes are provided at the exhibit to mark the house number that you would like to show your support for by enclosing a monetary donation. $1=1 vote, $25=25 votes, $100=100 votes, or any other donation amount of your choice.
All proceeds from this fundraising event will go to support the Capital City Activity Center and other participating nonprofits in Frankfort, including Franklin County Humane Society, ROSM (Resource Office for Social Ministries), Pawsibilities Unleashed, The Kings Center and Simon House.
“It’s been great having the Gingerbread House Competition at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History,” KHS History Advocate and Communications Administrator Stuart Sanders said. “This competition has been a wonderful way to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations and the perfect way to kick off the holidays here at KHS.”
The exhibit also showcases the first-place winners from the first round of judging, which was determined by a panel of judges which included Doug High, Director of Kentucky Historical Society Foundation, Samuella “Sam” Daum, Executive Director of United Way of Franklin County and Beth Carter, owner of B’s Bakery.
The winners from the first round of judging resulted in the following first place winners:
Best Overall: Ava Kelley and Jennifer Zingg, House #8
Adult: Capital Steppers, House #19
Business: Capcity Communications, House #9
Children (Ages 12 and under): Osterloh-Dominick House, House #3
Family: Ava Kelley & Jennifer Zingg, House #8
Nonprofit: Resource Office for Social Ministries (ROSM), House #18
The winner of the People’s Choice Award will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 19, on the Capital City Activity Center’s Facebook page.
“The support received by the community was truly encouraging," Capital City Activity Center Marketing Coordinator Janna Gibson said. "It was inspiring seeing so many people come together to make the first year of this community event a success and work together towards such a great cause.”
While you are enjoying this exhibit, you’ll also be able to marvel at a KHS tradition — the Holiday History Train! This year’s interactive exhibit highlights the careers hidden within the magnificent 65-foot display. Trains run simultaneously, with up to 100 cars — including steam engines that smoke and whistle.
Admission to Kentucky History Center & Museums (includes all sites open at the time of visit) is $8 for adults, $6 for youth ages 6-18 and $6 for veterans. Children ages 5 and under and KHS and KJHS members are free. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History is located at 100 W. Broadway St. For more information, visit www.history.ky.gov.