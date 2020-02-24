86699433_10157190285607055_6812239635251462144_o.jpg

Take 3 will perform at the Grand Theatre, 208 St. Clair St., 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The genre-bending trio blends the refinement of rigorous musical training with rock-star charisma performing pop, jazz and classical.

Ticket prices range from $20-25.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription