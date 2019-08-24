Together Frankfort will host an event to encourage discussion around Kentucky elections on Tuesday.
“Let’s Talk About Voting in Kentucky” will be at Kentucky State University’s co-op extension office from 6 to 9 p.m. Topics will include conversation about national, state and local elections and the media surrounding them in the past few months, how to keep Kentucky’s voting processes accessible while making them safe and secure.
Several guest speakers will be at the event, including Republican candidate for Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams in a Q&A session with voting expert Joshua Douglas, Susan Perkins Weston will speak about the Kentucky League of Women Voters’ report on redistricting and Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock will present about the local voting process.
Together Frankfort said on the Facebook Event for “Let’s Talk About Voting in Kentucky” that it invited both candidates in the secretary of state race, Adams and Democratic candidate Heather French Henry. The office is the state’s chief election official.
A reception will follow. For more information, email togetherfrankfort2017@gmail.com.