Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a form of depression that occurs because of changes in the season. Typically, it starts in the fall and gets worse during the winter months.
Persons with SAD experience symptoms of depression that are similar to other forms of depression. Sometimes, disruption or change in schedule may worsen symptoms of SAD.
Usually, the symptoms begin to resolve with warmer temperatures and the onset of spring weather; however, people may experience SAD during the spring and summer. However, symptoms are not typically as bad as they are during the winter months.
SAD Symptoms
• Feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day
• Loss of interest in normally enjoyable activities
• Low energy levels
• Changes in appetite and weight
• Oversleeping
• Problems focusing
• Feeling worthless, guilty, or hopeless
• Unexplained agitation or anger
• Thoughts of death or suicide
If you or someone you know is experiencing depressive symptoms, seek professional help to make an appropriate diagnosis. A great place to start is to call your primary care provider for an appointment. If your provider or counselor makes a diagnosis of SAD, there are several steps you can take to help keep symptoms from worsening.
These steps include establishing a regular sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet, increasing sun exposure on warmer days, and taking medications as prescribed. You might want to discuss light therapy with your provider, which involves using a specially designed light to give you the UV light you generally get during the summer.
Lastly, if your symptoms worsen or you begin having thoughts of death or suicide, it is important to tell someone and contact a professional.
Upcoming events
Starting a Food Production Business: Feb. 18, 10-11 a.m. Learn how to get started with your food production business idea. Topics include requirements, permits, certifications, commercial kitchens, insurance and resources. Register at tinyurl.com/5nuwd3566 or call the office at 502-695-9035.
Big Blue Book Club: April 14, 21 and 28 at 11 a.m. “The Less People Know About Us: A Mystery of Betrayal, Family Secrets, and Stolen Identity" by Axton Betz-Hamilton is a riveting, true story of the life-changing impact of identity theft. The author and identity theft expert shares the story of her life that "inspired her career and nearly destroyed her family." Visit https://ukfcs.net/BBbc2022Book1 to register by April 1. The first 200 registered participants will receive a free copy of the book.
Tamera A. Magee is a Franklin County extension agent for family and consumer sciences education. Email her at tamera.thomas@uky.edu. Sources for the column include Jeanne Badgett, UK senior extension associate, Family and Consumer Sciences. References for this column includes Kurlansik S.L., Ibay A.D. "Seasonal affective disorder, American family physician" 2012;86(11):1037-1041; Magnusson A. "An overview of epidemiological studies on seasonal affective disorder: Overview of studies" on SAD; Acta psychiatrica Scandinavica, 2000;101(3):176-184. doi:10.1034/j.1600-0447.2000.101003176.x; Source: Paul Norrod, DrPH RN, Extension Specialist for Rural Health and Safety.
