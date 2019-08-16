Earlier this year, Kentucky lawmakers passed HB468, which further defined who qualifies to be a home-based processor and what products they can make. This bill went into effect on June 14.
Home-based processors are Kentucky residents who make value-added products in their home kitchens. Processors may sell these products throughout the state at farmers markets, certified roadside stands, community events, fairs, festivals and from the home-based processor’s home.
As a home-based processor, you are not required to grow any ingredient in your products. You can only sell your products within Kentucky and cannot earn an annual gross income of more than $60,000 from product sales.
Home-based processors cannot mail or ship products to customers, and they cannot sell products to restaurants, grocery stores, wholesale distributors or any other retail outlet for further sale.
This law also limits the types of foods home processors can make. Home-based processors cannot process foods that require refrigeration or freezing. They must be shelf stable.
Allowable foods include:
Whole fruits and vegetables
Dried or freeze-dried fruits and vegetables
Mixed greens
Fruit jams, jellies and preserves (this does not include low and/or no sugar varieties and pepper jellies)
Fruit butters
Sweet sorghum syrup
Maple syrup
Bread
Cookies
Cakes
Candy (no alcohol)
Fruit pies
Pecan pies
Dried herbs and spices
Dried grains
Nuts
Granola
Trail or snack mix
Popcorn with or without added seasonings
Products must be properly labeled and include the common name of the product, name and address of the home-based processing operation, net weight (or volume) or numerical count, date processed, ingredient list and allergy information.
Processors must list all ingredients in descending order on the label and include the sentence: “This product is home-produced and processed” in 10-point type.
Starting Jan. 1, anyone who wants to become a home-based processor will have to register with the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s Food Safety Branch. There is a $50 annual registration fee. For the remainder of this year though, there is no registration process or fee.
If you have questions about registration, fees, allowable products or labeling, contact Virginia Hamilton, program coordinator for home-based processing at virginia.hamilton@ky.gov or at 502-564-7181. Additional information is available at the Franklin County Extension office.
Save the dates for these upcoming classes or workshops
Classes are held at Franklin Co. Cooperative Extension Service 101 Lakeview Court. For information or to pre-register call 502-695-9035.
Noon, Aug. 20: Hosting a Smarter Potluck
Revamp your Extension Homemaker or church potluck. Learn symbol strategies to enable your guests to make choices that will not sabotage their healthy eating plans. Make your potluck truly welcoming to guests with diabetes, heart issues, and special dietary needs without eliminating a single one of your favorite dishes.
10 a.m. Sept. 7: "Downton Abbey" Cloche Hatmaking/Fascinator Class.
Costs $65-$85 depending on your selection. Payment by Sept. 3. You will learn how to make velvet flowers to accent a ready-made cloche hat or design a fascinator. The flowers will give each person a signature look on their hat. Basic sewing skills are needed to create the velvet flowers and sew them on the hat. The two hour session fee includes a ready-made cloche hat, supplies to make velvet flowers, and design assistance. Space is limited. Pictures can be found on the website.
9 a.m.—2:30 p.m. Sept. 18: Home De’cor and More — (Mercer County County
$10 registration payable to Lincoln County Extension Office by Sept. 10 (cash or check) Join us for a fun workshop on decorating trends, color and patterns, hand-on project, no sew project ideas and new age organization tips! Plus, enjoy a great lunch.
5:30p.m.-6:30 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 16: Manage your diabetes
Join us for a free six-week educational program on how to management your diabetes for better health. This is a great class taught by a certified diabetes educator.
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, 24, Oct. 8, 15: Have Your Cake and Decorate It, Too!
This a class for beginners. Costs: $55 plus supplies
11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 24: AARP SMART DRIVER course
Refresh your driving skills and knowledge of the rules that keep you safer on the road.
AARP members $15 (Bring your card); non-member $20.
Save these dates for other opportunities!
October 24th 10:00 a.m. Healthy Bladder Habits
November 15th 11:00 a.m. Sweet Enough Without All that Sugar
January 23, 2020 11:00 a.m. Meal Kits
February 21, 2020 2:00 p.m. Planning Your Digital Estate
March (TBA) Not Your Mother’s Sewing Room (Boyle County Office)
April 28, 2020 5:00 p.m. The Buzz About Honey
Tamera A. Thomas is a Franklin County Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences Education. She can be reached at tamera.thomas@uky.edu.