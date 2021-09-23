It is now more important than ever to think about sustainable living. However, don’t be fooled into thinking that sustainability is expensive or time consuming. You can make many small lifestyle changes to help both the environment and your pocketbook.
One of the easiest ways is to adjust your home thermostat temperature settings. In the fall, turn off the air, open the windows and enjoy the cool autumn breezes. Studies show that you can save as much as 10% a year on heating and cooling costs by simply setting your thermostat 7-10 degrees lower for eight hours a day.
Come wintertime, you can easily save energy by adjusting the thermostat to 68 degrees while you're awake and setting it lower while you're asleep or gone from home.
Lighting accounts for approximately 15% of an average home’s electricity bill. By using LED lighting, the average household can save about $225 a year. Look for the ENERGY STAR bulbs to maximize your savings on lighting.
Try reusing products such as appliances, clothes and home furnishings in lieu of new ones. Before buying new, consider repurposing products you already own or buy secondhand. Purchasing furniture and clothes from thrift stores, for example, is both budget and environment friendly.
From meal planning to reusable packaging, think about ways to reduce household waste. I Choose reusable containers, straws and silverware over disposable ones.
Make your own coffee at home or refill a reusable water bottle to cut costs and reduce trash. Plan your meals around items already in your pantry, fridge and freezer. This will reduce both food and money waste.
For more ways to save money and support the environment, contact your Franklin County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service at 502-695-9035.
Upcoming educational opportunities at the extension office
• Introduction to Investing Part 1 will be 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Part 2 will be 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. The event will be via Zoom. Register to receive at link at https://ukfcs.net/InvestingRegistration.
• Adventure Awaits will be hosted by the Franklin County Homemakers during October Kentucky Extension Homemaker Association Month. Select to attend as many or as few events as you would like. There are some adventures that have a limited number of participants available. Register at https://uky.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4JEp0Gww9a4sKZU.
• Downtown Bourbon and History tour: Russ Kennedy will lead a tour of downtown entertaining participants with bits of Frankfort’s rich bourbon history and highlighting historical sites. The tour is approximately 1 mile in length with frequent stops. The tour will be 10 a.m. Oct. 5. The cost is $10. Meet at the Tourism office, 300 St. Clair Mall at 9:45 a.m.
• Wilson’s Greenhouse Tour: Join us on a tour of the greenhouses at Wilson’s Nurseries to see what goes on behind the scenes. After the tour you can have the option to stay for lunch at Sage and also tour the Butterfly House. Tickets to the Butterfly House are $9 or $5 with a receipt from Sage — paid when you attend. The tour will be 10:30 a.m. Oct. 8. The cost is free with optional add ons.
• Rebecca Ruth Candy Tour: Ruth Hanly Booe is known as the “Mother of Bourbon Balls.” Hear Ruth’s life story while traveling back to 1919 when the company was founded. Bring your sweet tooth and enjoy seeing the behind the scenes at our own Chocolate Factory! The tour will be 11 a.m. Oct. 13. The cost is $4. There is a limit of 15 people.
• Kentucky River Historical Boat Tour: The tour will be 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18. The cost is $7.50. Meet at Riverview Park at 5:15 p.m.
• Buffalo Trace Distillery Tour and Tasting: – Join us at the world’s most award winning distillery located right in our hometown! The distillery sits on 440 acres in the heart of bourbon country with four centuries of architecture represented on site. Art Boebinger will lead us on a personal tour around the National Historic Landmark. The event will be 2 p.m. Oct. 27. There is a limit of 15 people. The cost is free.
• BINGOCIZE: Starting in October, BINGOcize, a socially engaging group-based game that combines health education and exercise in the format of bingo, will take place. It was created by Dr. Jason Crandal as a way to help to prevent falls and improve flexibility and balance. Research shows that the participants improve physical, social, and mental health. Call the office to sign up, 502-695-9035.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Tamera Thomas is a Franklin County Cooperative Extension Office agent. She can be reached at tamera.thomas@uky.edu. Sources for this column include Nichole Huff, assistant extension professor for family finance and resource management.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.