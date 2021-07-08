Isabella Taylor, of Frankfort, was named to the 2021 Spring Dean's List at Hollins  University. To attain this honor, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Hollins is an independent liberal arts university located in Roanoke, Virginia.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription