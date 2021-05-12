David Konstantopoulos, better known as David K — That Flute Guy, will be in concert at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 23, at First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane. 

Konstantopoulos is an award winning musician with more than 20 years of ministry. The concert is free. For more information visit ThatFluteGuy.com.

