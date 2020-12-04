Kentucky Humanities has selected Crystal Wilkinson’s “The Birds of Opulence” for its 2021 Kentucky Reads. The novel will be at the center of statewide conversations on the dynamics of family and community, the strength of women and the stigmas surrounding mental illness.
Kentucky Reads will offer 25 scholar-led discussions of “The Birds of Opulence” to community organizations throughout the commonwealth. Kentucky Humanities has accumulated a group of scholars who will lead discussion about the themes of the book.
“Crystal Wilkinson’s beautiful and timely novel will encourage important conversations throughout the state that help us look at what it means to be from a place and to focus us all on seeing our commonalities rather than focusing on what separates us,” said Bill Goodman, Kentucky Humanities executive director.
Winner of the 2016 Ernest J. Gaines Prize for Literary Excellence, “The Birds of Opulence” centers on several generations of women in a bucolic Southern black township as they live with and sometimes surrender to madness. Wilkinson offers up Opulence and its people in lush, poetic detail. It is a world of magic, conjuring, signs and spells, but also of harsh realities that only love — and love that’s handed down — can conquer. At once tragic and hopeful, this captivating novel is a story about another time, rendered for our own.
“The Birds of Opulence” is published by the University Press of Kentucky.
Wilkinson is also the award-winning author of “Water Street” and “Blackberries, Blackberries.” Nominated for both the Orange Prize and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award, she has received recognition from The Kentucky Foundation for Women, The Kentucky Arts Council, The Mary Anderson Center for the Arts, The Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown and is a recipient of the Chaffin Award for Appalachian Literature. She has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and her short stories, poems, and essays have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies including most recently in the Oxford American and Southern Cultures.
Wilkinson currently teaches at the University of Kentucky, where she is associate professor of English in the MFA Creative Writing Program.
Kentucky Humanities’ first edition of Kentucky Reads, in 2018, featured Kentucky native Robert Penn Warren’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “All the King’s Men” to guide statewide conversations on contemporary populism, political discourse and their relationship to journalism. In 2020, Wendell Berry’s “Hannah Coulter” was chosen.
Kentucky Humanities is a nonprofit Kentucky corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. For information about Kentucky Humanities’ programs and services, including Kentucky Reads, visit kyhumanities.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.