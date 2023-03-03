More than 70 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at the Capitol to meet with Gov. Andy Beshear and members of the General Assembly, including Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort) and Sen. Gex Williams (R-Verona).
Stake President of the Church’s Crestwood Kentucky Stake Eric Bednar thanked legislators for the opportunity to meet with them and expressed a continued desire to “strengthen relationships with government leaders as we work in partnership to serve and bless our community.” Church members shared information about the humanitarian aid and service that the church is providing throughout the state.
In 2022, the church donated more than a half-million pounds of food to nonprofit organizations that provide hunger relief throughout the state and 14 humanitarian aid grants to other nonprofits. Additionally, nearly 3,000 Latter-day Saints from Kentucky and surrounding states provided relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky following the devastating floods last July.
Members were also able to highlight the church’s JustServe initiative — an online network that allows organizations to connect with individuals seeking service opportunities in their local communities.
“I want to thank members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and for everything they do for Kentucky,” said Beshear. “I see members of this community after floods, after tornadoes, helping their fellow human beings. And I believe we are stronger when we accept and work with all faiths to create a better world.”
Elder Nathan A. Craig, the highest ranking church official in Kentucky, thanked Beshear for meeting with the Latter-day Saint delegation and presented the governor with a Book of Mormon accompanied with a special message of a shared belief of caring for those in need.
“As followers of Jesus Christ, we are called to help others,” said Craig. “We are grateful for Gov. Beshear and members of the General Assembly who met with us today and allowed us to share with him how Latter-day Saints are serving here in Kentucky and throughout the world.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.