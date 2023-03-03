030423_LDCVisitsFrankfort01_submitted.jpeg

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elder Nathan A. Craig, left, presents a Book of Mormon to Gov. Andy Beshear. (Photo submitted)

More than 70 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at the Capitol to meet with Gov. Andy Beshear and members of the General Assembly, including Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort) and Sen. Gex Williams (R-Verona).

Stake President of the Church’s Crestwood Kentucky Stake Eric Bednar thanked legislators for the opportunity to meet with them and expressed a continued desire to “strengthen relationships with government leaders as we work in partnership to serve and bless our community.” Church members shared information about the humanitarian aid and service that the church is providing throughout the state.

030423_LDCVisitsFrankfort02_submitted.jpeg

Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort), left, met with Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elder Nathan A. Craig, in Frankfort. (Photo submitted)

