The Drifters, one of the founding vocal groups in rock and roll, will perform at the Grand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. The show is nearly a sell-out, but tickets may still be available.

The saga of The Drifters began in 1953 when gospel vocalists led by Clyde McPhatter assembled and recorded for the Atlantic record label.

Powered by McPhatter’s distinctive tenor, The Drifters scored a hit with “Money Honey.” McPhatter left the group not long afterward, but the group continued to record some of the seminal hits of the 1950s and 1960s.

Ben E. King was the lead singer when “There Goes My Baby” dominated the charts in 1957. Beyond King’s dramatic voice, the record benefited from the unique use of classical stringed instruments.

It is believed to be the first time that a rock and roll record featured orchestral strings. King is also famous for his co-write and original recording of “Stand By Me” in 1961.

The Drifters scored two iconic hits in 1960 with “This Magic Moment” and “Save the Last Dance for Me.” Lead singer King left to pursue a successful solo career, but The Drifters continued to produce some of the most memorable hits of the 1960s, including “Up on the Roof” and “Under the Boardwalk.”

What accounts for the enduring popularity of The Drifters?

Their song selections picked songwriters who spanned generations of popular music. They were among the greatest songwriters of all time — Carole King, Neil Diamond, "Doc" Pomus, Leiber and Stoller. The legendary producer Phil Spector helped mold their sound. The Drifters were part of the first group of inductees to the Hall of Fame in 1988. That’s how eternal their song and music is!

Out of concern for our staff, artists, volunteers and patrons, the Grand Theatre requires proof of full COVID vaccination or a 72-hour negative COVID PCR test administered by a healthcare professional to enter the building. Masks are required for all staff and patrons. If you do not feel well, please stay home.

By entering the venue, you assume all the risks associated with COVID-19. Furthermore, you release the Grand Theatre from all liability associated with COVID-19.

Limited tickets are available to the show. For tickets, contact the ticket office 502-352-7469.

The Grand thanks Marie and Bill Cull sponsors of The Drifters show.

The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre, Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.

