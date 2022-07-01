Lauren as Joni.jpg

Lauren Fox will perform her tribute show, "The Evolution of Joni Mitchell," at 7:30 p.m. July 14 at the Grand Theatre. (Photo submitted)

Joni Mitchell to many is one of — if not the — greatest singer-songwriter of the 20th century. Her album “Blue,” initially ranked 30th in the Greatest Albums of all Time, by Rolling Stone Magazine in 2003, rose to No. 3 in 2020. NPR in 2017 ranked “Blue” No. 1 on a list of the Greatest Albums made by Women.

Due to an aneurism, or some other mysterious illness, Joni Mitchell, now 78, can no longer sing or perform. Lauren Fox, who idolizes Joni, intends to ensure that lovers of her music can hear it live in her tribute show, "The Evolution of Joni Mitchell." Fox performs Joni’s greats, such as “Chelsea Morning,” “The Circle Game,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Woodstock,” and more.

But Fox and the band add context to the songs through references to where Joni was in her life according to her biographer.

RecklessDaughter.jpg

David Yaffe wrote “Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell.” (Image provided)

David Yaffe wrote “Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell” where he discusses her songs in detail. Taking off on a jet plane rising through the clouds when she wrote “Both Sides Now” to living with Leonard Cohen in New York’s Chelsea Hotel when she wrote “Chelsea Morning,” (when “the sun poured in like butterscotch.”) Pained by her crushing breakup with Graham Nash from “Our House” in Laurel Canyon where Joni laments “I made my Baby Cry,” “I wish I had a River I could skate away on.”

Lauren and her band use the words of Yaffe as prologue to the songs displaying Joni’s feelings. The album “Blue,” more than any, finds Joni “emotionally naked” as another biographer, Walter Breeze, describes. After spending time traveling in France, Spain and Greece in 1970, Joni took up the dulcimer and wrote songs while traveling that later led to “Blue.”

From putting on silver with the “Red, Red Rogue,” “Carey” at the Mermaid Café beneath Crete’s Matala Moon, to longing to return to “California” and even kiss a “sunset pig,” Joni told us all what she did and how she felt.

"The Evolution of Joni Mitchell" tells us all these stories of our “confessional poet,” even her guilt and pain from her breakup with Graham Nash in “River” after he had written “Our House” for Crosby, Seals, Nash, and Young and she; “My Old Man” about their relationship.

Lauren and Yaffe’s words take us down many of those paths that Joni explored as the band plays on. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. July 14. Tickets are $40-$45. Contact the ticket office from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday or purchase tickets online at thegrandky.com.

