Joni Mitchell to many is one of — if not the — greatest singer-songwriter of the 20th century. Her album “Blue,” initially ranked 30th in the Greatest Albums of all Time, by Rolling Stone Magazine in 2003, rose to No. 3 in 2020. NPR in 2017 ranked “Blue” No. 1 on a list of the Greatest Albums made by Women.
Due to an aneurism, or some other mysterious illness, Joni Mitchell, now 78, can no longer sing or perform. Lauren Fox, who idolizes Joni, intends to ensure that lovers of her music can hear it live in her tribute show, "The Evolution of Joni Mitchell." Fox performs Joni’s greats, such as “Chelsea Morning,” “The Circle Game,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Woodstock,” and more.
But Fox and the band add context to the songs through references to where Joni was in her life according to her biographer.
David Yaffe wrote “Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell” where he discusses her songs in detail. Taking off on a jet plane rising through the clouds when she wrote “Both Sides Now” to living with Leonard Cohen in New York’s Chelsea Hotel when she wrote “Chelsea Morning,” (when “the sun poured in like butterscotch.”) Pained by her crushing breakup with Graham Nash from “Our House” in Laurel Canyon where Joni laments “I made my Baby Cry,” “I wish I had a River I could skate away on.”
Lauren and her band use the words of Yaffe as prologue to the songs displaying Joni’s feelings. The album “Blue,” more than any, finds Joni “emotionally naked” as another biographer, Walter Breeze, describes. After spending time traveling in France, Spain and Greece in 1970, Joni took up the dulcimer and wrote songs while traveling that later led to “Blue.”
From putting on silver with the “Red, Red Rogue,” “Carey” at the Mermaid Café beneath Crete’s Matala Moon, to longing to return to “California” and even kiss a “sunset pig,” Joni told us all what she did and how she felt.
"The Evolution of Joni Mitchell" tells us all these stories of our “confessional poet,” even her guilt and pain from her breakup with Graham Nash in “River” after he had written “Our House” for Crosby, Seals, Nash, and Young and she; “My Old Man” about their relationship.
Lauren and Yaffe’s words take us down many of those paths that Joni explored as the band plays on. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. July 14. Tickets are $40-$45. Contact the ticket office from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday or purchase tickets online at thegrandky.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.