The Garden Club of Frankfort will turn 100 years old on March 28, 2024. The kickoff event for their 100th Anniversary Celebration will be an NGC Petite Design Specialty Flower Show “10 Decades of Community Service.”
Petite Designs range from 3 inches to 12 inches, which require unique creativity by the designer to depict the theme of the show. The designs will be assembled in a historic timeline or chronological flow of the decades from the founding of the club in 1924 to present day.
For example, the designs will celebrate the planting of almost 800 dogwoods in Frankfort within the first year of existence, taking the lead to raise money for the Floral Clock at the Capitol in the 1960s and the development of butterfly gardens at local elementary schools and parks in the 2000s.
The Garden Club of Frankfort is the oldest and largest active club in the commonwealth. The club is affiliated with The Garden Club of Kentucky, the South Atlantic Region of National Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc.
Miss Lilian Lindsey, who also started what is now the Paul Sawyier Public Library, is celebrated as the club’s founder.
A Youth Floral Design Workshop for children, ages 5-13, will be at the Church of the Ascension, 311 Washington St. on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. All designs will be entered in the Flower Show on Aug. 25.
All supplies will be furnished by The Garden Club of Frankfort. Fresh plant material will be supplied free of charge by Benjamin’s Flowers and Gifts.
As part of the 100th Anniversary Celebration activities, the club is writing a book, which includes not only the history of its activities, but provides insight into Frankfort life throughout the last century.
They are collecting memorabilia from the last 100 years and are asking family and friends of past presidents and club officers, past members and other members of the community to contact Carla Hawkins, 100th Anniversary Committee Chair at cchawk749@yahoo.com or Karen Nance, president of The Garden Club of Frankfort, at lcaj106@gmail.com if they have information they can share.
The “10 Decades of Community Service” Flower Show will be 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Church of the Ascension, 311 Washington St. The show is free and open to the public.
