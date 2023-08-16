Garden Club of Frankfort.jpeg

The Garden Club of Frankfort will turn 100 years old on March 28, 2024.  (Image provided)

The Garden Club of Frankfort will turn 100 years old on March 28, 2024. The kickoff event for their 100th Anniversary Celebration will be an NGC Petite Design Specialty Flower Show “10 Decades of Community Service.”

Petite Designs range from 3 inches to 12 inches, which require unique creativity by the designer to depict the theme of the show. The designs will be assembled in a historic timeline or chronological flow of the decades from the founding of the club in 1924 to present day.

