The Tommy Emmanuel concert, which was scheduled for Sept. 28 at the Grand Theatre, has been postponed.
Emmanuel will not perform due to “personal issues,” the Grand announced in an email. The show is rescheduled for April 24.
For those that already bought tickets, they will be honored at the new date. If a ticket holder has a conflict with the April 24 date, make a request for a refund via mail to Save the Grand Theatre, Inc., 210 Washington Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 and include your tickets in the request. Refunds will be processed within two weeks of receipt of the letter and tickets. The right to request a refund ends on Monday, Sept. 30. For further questions about a ticket refund, email info@grandtheatrefrankfort.org.
Any seats from refunded tickets will be resold for the April 24 date. The show was sold-out earlier this week.
Emmanuel is an Australian-born guitarist who previously played at the Grand in 2010 and 2012. He has released over 25 albums and is internationally known for using a guitar-style called “finger-picking,” or using all 10 fingers lay down the melody and rhythm. He plays genres including country and bluegrass to pop and jazz, blues, gospel, classical and flamenco.