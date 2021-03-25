The Grand Theatre is purchasing/installing video equipment to allow it to live record and stream some shows to our local school system, Kentucky State University and individual homes.
Though we hope COVID-19 will be controlled, allowing our live shows to again seat crowds, we fully expect some individuals, fully vaccinated and wearing masks, will still be uncomfortable in larger groups.
We have purchased equipment to stream our April 16 Ranky Tanky show to schools and homes. Ranky Tanky is the jazz-influenced Gullah group from Charleston, South Carolina, who won the 2020 Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album (Good Times).
Gullah is the Southeastern United State low-country music evolving from the West Africa descendants of slaves working in agriculture. Ranky Tanky takes their music and infuses jazz elements into a high energy sound all love.
Ranky Tanky will perform a school/outreach show at noon Friday, April 16, which can be steamed to schools for $50 a class of up to 25. The schools may watch the show live or within four days (through Tuesday, April 20) of the recording.
At this time, Kentucky State University will receive the show on its campus. Local schools may contact info@grandtheatrefrankfort.org or call the Grand at 502-352-7469 to book the show. Before the show, discreet login information will be sent to allow access to the show.
The school matinee is mostly sold out as seating is limited by spacing to less than 50% due to social distancing. A few seats may be available in the balcony on Monday, April 5. Tickets if available will be $10. Call the ticket office at 352-7469 to inquire.
Ranky Tanky will present a longer public performance at 7:30 p.m. on April 16. Most tickets are sold but a few in the balcony for between $20-30 may also available for purchase on April 5. The show will also be socially distanced, require masks and be limited to less than 50% capacity.
This show will be streamed to households for $15 (plus $1 ticket fee), paid in advance on our website www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org. Purchasers will be sent a discreet code allowing them to watch the show live or within four days (through Tuesday April 20) on their home streaming device (computer, Smart TV).
The Grand expects to use streaming to, in part, reduce ticket sales pressure to produce a full house if and until the theatre going world recovers from COVID-19. We also hope it will expand our ability to program to schools who do not wish to leave their campus.
If you would like to donate to the video equipment fundraising match provided by Richard and Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen and Marie and Bill Cull please make donation as follows:
Checks can be mailed to Save the Grand Theatre Inc. at 210 Washington St., or make a donation with a credit card by calling 502-352-7469 or donating online at www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org.
Save the Grand Theatre, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation eligible to receive donations and your donation is fully deductible.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.