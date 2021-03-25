01_Ranky-Tanky_Photo-by-Jay-Gilbert_web.jpg

Ranky Tanky will perform at the Grand Theatre April 16. (Photo submitted)

The Grand Theatre is purchasing/installing video equipment to allow it to live record and stream some shows to our local school system, Kentucky State University and individual homes.

Though we hope COVID-19 will be controlled, allowing our live shows to again seat crowds, we fully expect some individuals, fully vaccinated and wearing masks, will still be uncomfortable in larger groups.

We have purchased equipment to stream our April 16 Ranky Tanky show to schools and homes. Ranky Tanky is the jazz-influenced Gullah group from Charleston, South Carolina, who won the 2020 Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album (Good Times).

Gullah is the Southeastern United State low-country music evolving from the West Africa descendants of slaves working in agriculture. Ranky Tanky takes their music and infuses jazz elements into a high energy sound all love.

Desk_web.jpg

The Ranky Tanky performance at the Grand Theatre April 16 will be live streamed. (Photo submitted)

Ranky Tanky will perform a school/outreach show at noon Friday, April 16, which can be steamed to schools for $50 a class of up to 25. The schools may watch the show live or within four days (through Tuesday, April 20) of the recording.

At this time, Kentucky State University will receive the show on its campus. Local schools may contact info@grandtheatrefrankfort.org or call the Grand at 502-352-7469 to book the show. Before the show, discreet login information will be sent to allow access to the show.

The school matinee is mostly sold out as seating is limited by spacing to less than 50% due to social distancing. A few seats may be available in the balcony on Monday, April 5. Tickets if available will be $10. Call the ticket office at 352-7469 to inquire.

Ranky Tanky will present a longer public performance at 7:30 p.m. on April 16. Most tickets are sold but a few in the balcony for between $20-30 may also available for purchase on April 5. The show will also be socially distanced, require masks and be limited to less than 50% capacity.

This show will be streamed to households for $15 (plus $1 ticket fee), paid in advance on our website www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org. Purchasers will be sent a discreet code allowing them to watch the show live or within four days (through Tuesday April 20) on their home streaming device (computer, Smart TV).

The Grand expects to use streaming to, in part, reduce ticket sales pressure to produce a full house if and until the theatre going world recovers from COVID-19. We also hope it will expand our ability to program to schools who do not wish to leave their campus.

If you would like to donate to the video equipment fundraising match provided by Richard and Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen and Marie and Bill Cull please make donation as follows:

Checks can be mailed to Save the Grand Theatre Inc. at 210 Washington St., or make a donation with a credit card by calling 502-352-7469 or donating online at www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org.

Save the Grand Theatre, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation eligible to receive donations and your donation is fully deductible.

The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription