Susan B. Anthony was born into a very supportive Quaker family.
She was one of the privileged girls of that time because her parents believed in equality in education for both sons and daughters. Her father insisted that his daughters, like his sons, learn business principles and develop responsibility early in life.
Susan’s family supported her emotionally and monetarily. Her father was the principle person in her life, encouraging her travel and work for temperance, abolition and women’s rights, eventually focusing on a woman’s right to vote.
She traveled extensively at a time when nothing about travel was easy — vermin-filled beds, bad food, corduroy roads for miles on end. She would often travel during the winter months to make sure the farm families would be able to attend her meetings.
The messages she shared on slavery and women’s rights were not always popular, and rotten fruits and vegetables were often thrown at her. In later years someone asked her if it had gotten better. She responded, "Yes, they now throw better fruit and vegetables."
Through it all she persevered to spread the message of equality for women.
Some say she was single by necessity, but that wasn’t true. She had beaux and marriage proposals. She was simply unwilling to become a drudge or a doll, as she describes in this quote: “When I was young, if a girl married poor she became a housekeeper and a drudge. If she married wealthy, she became a pet and a doll.”
As a young woman she really liked pretty clothes and, as she mentions in a letter, “love of handsome clothes begins to develop.” She danced, and once was invited to a military ball with a disappointing outcome as she describes: "My fancy for attending dances is fully satiated. I certainly shall not attend another unless I can have a total abstinence man to accompany me, and not one whose highest delight is to make a fool of himself." This experience clearly conflicted with her temperance leanings and probably encouraged her to enter the work for the temperance cause.
Though temperance was her first focus for public social reform, abolition was a cause the Anthony family had pursued for many years. Susan worked with Harriet Tubman to assist runaways on the underground railroad. The Anthony family and Frederick Douglas were close friends, both families living in Rochester, New York.
But it was Susan’s meeting with Elizabeth Cady Stanton in 1851 that brought direction and purpose for both women: battling for women’s equality. Elizabeth was the philosopher and writer, Susan the collector of information and speaker. Henry Stanton, Elizabeth’s husband, was known to say, “Elizabeth forged the thunderbolts and Susan threw them.”
Many times she felt alone, describing it as wandering in the wilderness, but she had a cause — votes for women — and that was her driving force. She felt that if women had a voice in government, they would be able to attain equality.
The amazing thing about Susan B. Anthony is how very many people, groups, and organizations she touched, encouraged, helped to organize. She traveled to Kentucky in 1879, for example, at the request of Mary Barr Clay. She was always encouraging women to organize and join the cause.
Organizing clearly was one of her strong points, and she was great on details, always making sure everything was in place, speakers ready, and all was in orderly fashion. The many national conventions held over those long years truly had the stamp of Susan B. Anthony on them.
Mary Livermore, a prominent suffrage leader, in 1869 described Susan thus: “She is entirely unlike Mrs. Stanton, not withstanding the twain have been fast friends and diligent co-laborers for a quarter of a century. Miss Anthony is a woman whom no one can know thoroughly without respect. Entirely honest, fearfully in earnest, energetic, self-sacrificing, kind-hearted, scorning difficulties of whatever magnitude, and rigidly sensible, she is the warm friend of the poor, oppressed, homeless and friendless of her own sex. Her labors in their behalf are tireless and judicious. You think her plain until she smiles, and then the worn face lights up so pleasantly and benignly that you forget to criticize and your heart warms towards her. Knowing her great goodness, and how she has devoted her life to hard, unpaid work for the negro slave and for woman, we can never read jibes and jeers at her expense without a twinge of pain. Let the press laugh at her as it may, she is a mighty power among both men and women, and those who really love as well as respect her are a host.”
The permanent value of Susan B. Anthony’s contributions to our national wellbeing cannot be overstated. Her efforts, in the long run, doubled democracy in this nation. Our job is now to maintain the gift we have inherited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.