North Frankfort Baptist Church will host a concert featuring The Kingsmen and The Noblemen at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11.

The public is welcome to attend. Concert-goers are required to wear masks and social distance.

North Frankfort Baptist Church is located at 7945 Owenton Road.

