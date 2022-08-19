Twenty-three years or so ago, Todd Snider visited and played at the HB Sidebar off U.S. 127. Eddie Riddle, a Frankfort fan and part-time resident, remembers the show because Todd Snider played 47 straight songs (a set list still can be found online).
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Snider plays the Grand Theatre and brings back his acclaimed raconteur music and storytelling with humorous and intellectual, romantic and earthly profiles of life.
The Grand Theatre is the second of a dozen dates in Snider's 2022 “American Troubadour Tour,” which leads to his album release show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 24. Snider's new album, “Live: Return of The Storyteller,” includes more than 20 selections recorded between August and December 2021 on stages across the United States.
The live album will be the basis of Snider’s show at the Grand and parallels his earlier 2011 collection “Live: The Storyteller,” which found the New Yorker praising Snider's “timing, mastery of tiny details, and sharply funny lyrical songs.”
Snider decided to be a songwriter in 1985 after hearing Jerry Jeff Walker in a New Braunfels, Texas, dance hall. Listening to the songs of Kris Kristofferson, Guy Clark and John Prine, Snider developed his music and songwriting and began filling Austin Texas clubs. Moving to Memphis, Snider met John Prine, who he worked with and remained a friend until Prine’s 2020 death.
Snider's 30-year career includes the release of 19 albums and numerous singles. The common thread in all Snider's music is the sharpness of his musical storytelling.
“Live: Return of The Storyteller” will introduce you to Snider’s sharpest musical storytelling if you don’t know the man, while reintroducing you to his wit if you do, either way immersing you in the joy of his freewheeling imagination. Todd Snider will leave you with a smile and admiration of his command of the stage.
As a special addition, Tommy Womack, long time friend and sometimes bandmate will open Snider's show on Thursday. At press time, limited tickets are still available, prices are $35, $30 and $25. Tickets can be purchased through the ticket Office, by calling 502-352-7469 or online at thegrandky.com.
