Todd Snider will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25, at the Grand Theatre. (Photo submitted)

Twenty-three years or so ago, Todd Snider visited and played at the HB Sidebar off U.S. 127. Eddie Riddle, a Frankfort fan and part-time resident, remembers the show because Todd Snider played 47 straight songs (a set list still can be found online).

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Snider plays the Grand Theatre and brings back his acclaimed raconteur music and storytelling with humorous and intellectual, romantic and earthly profiles of life.

