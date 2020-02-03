'The Two Popes'

The Grand Theatre will feature the movie “The Two Popes” from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.

Behind Vatican walls, the conservative Pope Benedict and the liberal future Pope Francis must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church.

Tickets are $10 and are available online.

The Grand Theatre is located at 308 St Clair St.

