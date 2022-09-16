Bob Marley is one of the world’s most famous musicians with his introduction of Jamaican Reggae music to the entire world. Marley founded The Wailers in the mid-1960s, which released 11 studio albums of his and its music.
The Wailers will perform at the Grand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
In the 1970s, Marley’s popularity began to explode and he began performing under the name “Bob Marley and The Wailers,” instead of The Wailers. The band had a break up in 1974 and was then reformed by Ashton Barrett (bass) and his brother Carlton Barrett (drums) to perform with Marley.
The Wailers, reformed by the Barretts, played with Marley all over the world as his fame exploded. Marley was diagnosed with malignant melanoma under a toenail in 1977. He initially rejected recommended treatment and continued to perform worldwide.
The Barretts continued to perform with Marley from 1970 until his death on May 11, 1981. Marley was 36 and was buried with his guitar in a chapel near his Jamaican birthplace. The service was a state funeral conducted with elements of Ethiopian Orthodoxy and Rastafari Tradition with the eulogy by Jamaica’s Prime Minister.
Bob Marley and The Wailers sold 21 million records between 1991 and 2007. The Wailers, led by Ashton Barrett Sr., has carried on the Marley legacy since his death and is now led by his son, Ashton Barrett Jr. on drums. The Wailers arrive in Frankfort on its “One World Tour” after a spring in Europe and summer in South America.
The Wailers will play all of Marley’s and its greatest hits including: “Satisfy My Soul,” “Get Up, Stand Up,” “No Woman, No Cry,” “Jamming,” “Is this Love,” “Could You be Loved, “3 Little Birds,” “One Love,” “Buffalo Soldier,” “I Shot the Sheriff” and “Redemption Song.”
At press time limited tickets are available for the show with prices $55/$45/$35, either at the Grand ticket office — 502-352-7469 or online at thegrandky.com.
Marie and Bill Cull are sponsors of the show.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.