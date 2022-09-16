091722_The Wailers_submitted.png

Bob Marley is one of the world’s most famous musicians with his introduction of Jamaican Reggae music to the entire world. Marley founded The Wailers in the mid-1960s, which released 11 studio albums of his and its music.

The Wailers will perform at the Grand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

