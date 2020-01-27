Brad Thomas is among the Top 50 Economic Developers in North America, according to a leading economic development consulting firm.
Thomas serves as manager of economic development at Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives/EKPC and works to help bring new and expanding businesses to rural Kentucky.
The economic development team for Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives/EKPC has been recognized with several major awards. Using cutting-edge technologies that includes data, aerial drone flights, online videos and mobile mapping.
Helping market rural Kentucky communities globally, and for helping recruit, retain and expand jobs and investment. Over the past five years ending in December, businesses served across 87 counties by Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives/EKPC have announced more than $5.5 billion in investments and more than 12,000 new jobs in areas served by the co-ops.
“These honors reflect the teamwork and support of the electric co-op family at each of the 17 cooperatives we represent and the many communities we work with,” said Anthony “Tony” Campbell, president and CEO of East Kentucky Power Cooperative. “It’s only when everyone is pulling in the same direction that we are successful.”
The Top 50 recipients were recognized in December at the Economix Conference in Charleston, South Carolina. Thomas resides in Frankfort, KY with his wife, Renee, and their daughter, Logan, and sons, Canyon and Carson.