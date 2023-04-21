Doris Thurber is a fiber artist who utilizes vibrant color and a vivid imagination while creating her batik and cloth collage artwork. She loves the power and magic embedded in color, and the ways it can be harnessed to create images that invoke moods or stories. Her artwork can be found in several public venues and in private collections across the U.S.

Doris Thurber

Doris Thurber’s work is on display in the Art Gallery of the Wesley Center at the First United Methodist Church during the months of April and May. (Photo submitted)

Thurber is also an arts educator and was one of the founding members of Hands Healing HeArts, now Yes Arts, a non-profit organization which addresses addiction and prevention of substance abuse by providing healthy opportunities and connection through the arts.

Doris Thurber 2

A reception for Doris Thurber will be held on Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The public is invited. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription