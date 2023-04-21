Doris Thurber is a fiber artist who utilizes vibrant color and a vivid imagination while creating her batik and cloth collage artwork. She loves the power and magic embedded in color, and the ways it can be harnessed to create images that invoke moods or stories. Her artwork can be found in several public venues and in private collections across the U.S.
Thurber is also an arts educator and was one of the founding members of Hands Healing HeArts, now Yes Arts, a non-profit organization which addresses addiction and prevention of substance abuse by providing healthy opportunities and connection through the arts.
The art in this show represents Thurber’s most mature work. Many of the images emanate from deeply held interests and beliefs.
The two main methods she employs are:
• Batik,which is an ancient art form using wax and dyes to create designs on cloth. This has been her main focus for over 30 years and has brought her much joy.
• Cloth collageevolved to meld her long-held interests in both collage and in working with cloth. This technique has become a favorite, with each piece being absolutely one-of-a-kind, thus providing its own unique challenges.
Thurber’s work is on display in the Art Gallery of the Wesley Center at the First United Methodist Church during the months of April and May. A reception for Thurber will be held on Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The public is invited.
