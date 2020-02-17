Murder Mystery for Simon House

“Totally 80s-Totally Murder,” a mystery dinner theater to benefit Simon House, is planned from 6-9 p.m. Friday in the parish hall at the Church of the Ascension.

The mystery theater troupe, Murder Mystery Company, will put on the interactive performance in which participants can compete to win a valuable prize. Theatergoers are also encouraged to dress in 1980s attire. Prizes will be awarded to the best costumes. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased by contacting Simon House at 502-223-2138.

The church is located at 311 Washington St.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription