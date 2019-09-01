The Franklin County Humane Society’s Trails for Tails 5K will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Capital View Park. The race route will take participants through the trails of Capital View Park as well as some additional trails above Glenns Creek Road.
Runners and walkers are welcome to participate in the family friendly event. Prizes will be awarded to top overall male and female finishers and top male and female finishers within each age group.
There will also be random drawings for race day participants and for virtual participants. There will also be fruit, snacks and professional massage therapists.
Adoptable animals may also be on site. All proceeds will go toward funding of a new shelter.