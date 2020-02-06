As the new decade begins, local farmers are planning for another successful market season. The dark and shorter days of winter help us recuperate from the previous season’s labor. This is a perfect time for considering our goals, ordering seeds and resting.
Markets continue through the winter
Winter pop-up markets have begun! Our two markets in January featured 15 vendors, including Happy Jack’s, Dandelion Ridge, Three Hill Farm, Zelda and Bramble, Hundred Happy Acres, Buckler Farms, Cedar Ring Greens, Mefford Family Farms, Salad Days, Daily Bread, Lazy Dog Honey, Little Creek Farm, Kuhndog Ridge, Bramble and Birds and Blackberry Heaven. This litany of names evokes both the Kentucky land and food that sustains us.
Customers came to buy locally produced spinach, cabbage, lettuce, greens, herbs, green onions, sweet potatoes, potatoes, butternut squash, carrots, turnips, radishes, beets and mushrooms, as well as pork, beef, lamb, eggs, honey, popcorn, cornmeal, preserves and baked goods.
The next winter market will be Saturday, Feb. 15.
News of a winter market may reach you via email, Facebook or Instagram. You can sign up for our email newsletter on the market website (www.FCMarket.org). In the winter, we are open from 10-11:30 a.m., enough time for you to visit but not too much time for us to freeze. On Jan. 11, we braved a strong wind. Thank you, everyone, for helping us hold tight to what was on the tables when the gusts came.
We are able to offer occasional winter markets because some farmers use season extending techniques. The most familiar tool of this is the hoop house, which is an unheated greenhouse. Lettuces and other cold-hardy crops will survive here and grow depending on the sun and temperature.
On a more humble scale, beds can be hooped and covered, creating a miniature hoop house. Of course, produce like potatoes, sweet potatoes and butternut were harvested long ago and stored for hungrier months. Other farmers who produce meats, baked goods, preserves, eggs and honey may have their products year-round.
Farm to Frankfort, the market’s delivery program, begins third season
Our Farm to Frankfort program brings fresh, local farm products direct to your workplace. Customers shop an online selection of farmers market goods, and we deliver these items every Thursday morning, May 7 through Oct. 15, plus two special holiday markets. This is a convenient way for people working in Frankfort to shop at the farmers market without having to leave work during the day.
We are currently accepting applications from interested workplaces. You can contact Laura Fincher, our new Farm to Frankfort manager, through the Our People section of the market website to learn more.
Behind the scenes at the market
Farmers markets seem to simply blossom, transforming an empty parking lot into a bustling exchange of food and conversation. However, successful markets require loads of work from farmers, staff, community partners and volunteers. With much gratitude to market board Vice President Lee Ann Jones, who has generously served as volunteer market manager for many years, the market welcomes Michelle Bragg, whose smiling face has greeted you at our Welcome Table for the last two years, to her new role with us as our part-time market manager.
The market is currently seeking to hire a part-time community engagement coordinator and is also accepting applications from prospective vendors. You can find details about both on our website. Please also let us know if you are interested in volunteering with the market.
What we’re eating now
Lisa always shared such tasty and creative eating ideas in this column, and we are missing her flair. In our last two winter market newsletters, we shared recipes for turnip, potato and sausage soup and kale with sausage and white beans. Miso soup with cabbage and slivers of radish, butternut and red lentil curry and sweet potato black bean soup sprinkled with cilantro are other favorites of our farmers.
Soup can be served with bread and a salad to make the perfect winter meal, and leftovers are easy to reheat or freeze for later. And soups are so welcoming to odds and ends from the fridge and whatever happens to be in season at the market.
Trina Peiffer is a farmer at the Franklin County Farmers Market and serves as market board president. She can be emailed at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
