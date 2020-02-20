When the chickens start to lay more eggs because the days are increasing in length, we know that spring is approaching. Daffodils push up, and winter aconite blooms.
I don’t know if the pulse of farmers starts to quicken too, but there is more work to do. On different farms around you, preparations begin.
At Happy Jack’s, the Joneses are cleaning the greenhouses and preparing for the first plantings. Connie at Cedar Ring Greens has seedlings in soil blocks started in a greenhouse.
Because the greenhouse is unheated, the trays of plants have to be carried to the house for protection when the temperature drops too low. Morgan Rae Farms has ordered hundreds more blackberry and strawberry plants, which will go in the ground early this spring.
Meanwhile, beekeepers look after their hives. This is a treacherous time for bees as temperatures fluctuate and they consume the final stores of honey. By putting “winter patties,” a protein and carbohydrate food source, in the hives, beekeepers can safeguard the health and survival of the bees.
Just as the hens sense the lengthening days, bees feel the trigger of the first pollen — from the red maple — and they lay more eggs. Add to this the lambing, calving and farrowing now underway, and a big picture emerges of nature as the force that we farmers attend and adjust to, that we labor over and benefit from.
Come visit us at the next winter market to join this vibrant agricultural life.
Winter markets will continue until the regular season begins April 18. News of a winter market may reach you via email, Facebook or Instagram. You can sign up for our email newsletter on the market website www.FCMarket.org.
The next winter market is Feb. 29 from 10-11:30 a.m.
Mark your calendars for the coming market season
This year, our regular farmers market season will start on Saturday, April 18. We will be open every Saturday, 8 a.m. till noon, from then until Saturday, Nov. 21. You will also be able to visit the farmers market on Tuesday and Thursday mornings starting Tuesday, May 5.
Weekday markets will continue through the end of September. Thinking way ahead to December, this year’s Holiday Market and Kids Day will be Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.
Kids Days will again be the second Saturday of each month, May through December, and we will continue to offer music, chef demonstrations, tasty samples and much more.
Please let us know if your non-profit or community group would like to offer a Kids Day activity during the 2020 market season.
Behind the scenes at the market
In January, the market board met with Kevin Connelly of the Center for Non-Profit Excellence to discuss our goals and organizational structure. In one interesting exercise, we listed the market’s core values. We all agreed on the following:
Health: The market supports the health of its customers and the health of the surrounding farmland.
Community: The market exists because of community support and, in turn, strives to serve the community by improving food access, educating people about local food, and — of course — bringing local harvests to town.
Economic development: The market provides a livelihood for farmers and demonstrates how a local economy can work.
Using these values, the market adopted this vision statement: To root economic and community health in local harvests.
We’d love to hear your comments about our vision statement.
What we’re eating now
If you’ve never tasted garam masala, a spice mixture available at Zelda and Bramble, try it in yellow lentils. Yellow lentils take less time to cook than green lentils. After simmering for 15 minutes, the lentils will be soft and ready to eat.
For a cup of lentils, use at least 3 cups of water and a tablespoon of garam masala, plus salt to taste. Garlic, onions, and other vegetables and spices can be added to your lentils. I call this dish “curry” because my boys don’t like the more accurate name “dal.”
Trina Peiffer is a farmer at the Franklin County Farmers Market and serves as market board president. She can be emailed at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
