Three Scouts from Troop 281 received the rank of Eagle Scout in a ceremony held at the Church of the Ascension on Dec. 13.
Eagle Scout Jack Sutherland, a student at Western Hills High School, received 41 merit badges and earned four eagle palms. Jack's eagle project was building two benches at the ACCESS Men's Shelter and Soup Kitchen. His parents are Lonnie Sutherland and Rebecca Bowman.
Eagle Scout Douglas Crickmer, a student at Franklin County High School, has received 42 merit badge and earned four eagle palms. For Douglas' eagle project, he built a bridge at the East Frankfort Park. His parents are Doug and Michelle Crickmer.
Eagle Scout Jake Broaddus is a student at Frankfort High School. He has received 33 merit badges and earned two eagle plams. For Jake's eagle project, he built bike racks for storage at the high school. His parents are Chris and Lisa Broaddus.
Troop 281 now has 140 Eagle Scouts since the troop started in the 1960s. George Cook is the scoutmaster.