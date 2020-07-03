As many of you know, these unusual times have led our farmers and the market to get creative in connecting our community with fresh food and other local products. It has been pretty amazing to see everyone try new things, work together, and be flexible. Thank you to all of you who have been a part of that. It gives me a glimmer of hope that our community and world can move through and out of this pandemic in part by finding new ways to do things that we may never have otherwise considered.
There are now four ways to shop from the Franklin County Farmers Market:
Tuesdays (9 a.m.-noon): This is a traditional in-person market with smaller crowds than Saturdays. There are fewer vendors on Tuesdays, but Tuesday market still offers a wide range of products such as vegetables, berries, pork, honey, plants, CBD products, jams and preserves. We also have a new vendor, Gladsome Bakery, offering a range of sourdough breads and baked goods including chocolate croissants last week.
Thursdays (pre-order/curbside pick up only): If you would like to shop online and have your order delivered to the trunk of your car, Thursday is the market for you. You can create an online account by going to https://fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/ and signing up. There is a great range of products available on Thursdays from cheese, beef, pork, and chicken to produce, bread and baked goods, honey, herbs, plant, soap CBD products, and more.
Delivery to your workplace (Thursday mornings): You may have heard of the market’s Farm to Frankfort: Workplace Delivery Program. Now in its third year, Farm to Frankfort provided the foundation for our online ordering/curbside pick-up option, and we offer delivery to participating workplaces (with 15 or more interested participants) on Thursday mornings between 9 a.m. and noon. Customers select from all the options available to Thursday pre-order customers and place their orders online, and then we deliver. We have room for one or two additional workplaces to participate this season (just in time for tomatoes, green beans, CORN, and all the exciting bounty of summer). Please contact Laura at sales@franklincountyfarmersmarket if you or your workplace are interested in learning more.
Saturdays (8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. with a pre-order option): Starting Saturday, July 4, we return to your traditional in-person Saturday morning market with just enough tweaks to facilitate physical distancing and keep us all on our toes. We will have over 20 vendors offering a wide range of products this Saturday morning, and vendors will be turned around facing out to allow customers to shop from around the perimeter of the market pavilion.
We are also offering a pre-order option on Saturday mornings where you can shop leisurely from home during the week, ensure that vendors save your favorite items for you, and then come down to market anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday morning to pick up your orders directly from individual vendors. You can create an account to pre-order on Saturdays at https://fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/. For some of us, this may combine the advantages of online ordering and in-person market. You can pre-order, sleep a bit later and miss the crowds while still getting your favorite items, AND choose the perfect tomato and pick up any additional items that catch your eye (like a beautiful bouquet or a head of cabbage). Please contact McKenzie at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket if you have any questions.
Keeping each other healthy at in-person market
The market board remains focused on helping keep our community healthy — both by providing access to fresh, local food for everyone and by following recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The market board, staff, and vendors are committed to laying out the market to allow for appropriate physical distancing, regularly sanitizing surfaces, and wearing masks and gloves. We ask all our customers to wear masks, sanitize/wash hands when entering the market, and maintain appropriate spacing while shopping at market. Things are a little different than normal, and we ask that you pay attention to our new circulation patterns and directional signage. Also, as much as we love that our farmers market is a social gathering space, we need customers to keep moving through the market to help prevent crowding. Thank you for helping us make this work!
Shop with SNAP, PEBT, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks at the farmers market
The market continues to accept a range of payments including cash, credit/debit, SNAP, PEBT, and WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Checks. Many school-aged kids in our community have recently received P-EBT cards and these are welcomed and doubled through the market’s Double Dollars program. We also double SNAP and WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program checks. You can learn more at the Market’s Welcome Table sponsored by WesBanco at www.FCMarket.org, or by contacting Michelle at manager@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
Corn is coming
Just as farmers can count on long, hot July days, we also anticipate a progression of questions about produce availability as we move into summer. It starts with “when will there be squash and cabbage?”, moves to eager anticipation of beans and tomatoes, and reaches an intensity that matches the summer heat as people eagerly await corn and melons. Early May and 27 degree nights seems like the distant past, but the cold beginning of May delayed crops this year, and it will still be a couple of weeks until we have corn down at market. However, tomatoes and green beans are here, the squash and cucumbers are beautiful, and there will be an abundance of cabbage this Saturday. The garlic and onions are also fresh and wonderful, and I encourage everyone to indulge in all this bounty as we await the corn.
