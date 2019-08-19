Senior lecturer Dr. Robert Farley at the University of Kentucky will discuss proposals to establish a U.S. Space Force as an independent military service during a program at 6:30 p.m. today in the Paul Sawyier Public Library Community Room.
“Space Force: Imperative Necessity or Costly Boondoogle?” is sponsored by the Frankfort Chapter of the United Nations Association of the USA. The program is free and open to the public.
Farley, a senior lecturer with the Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce at UK, has taught security and diplomacy courses since 2005 and recently spent a year at the Army War College. He writes extensively on military, naval and aerospace issues.