Dr. Robert Farley

Senior lecturer Dr. Robert Farley at the University of Kentucky will discuss proposals to establish a U.S. Space Force as an independent military service during a program at 6:30 p.m. today in the Paul Sawyier Public Library Community Room.

“Space Force: Imperative Necessity or Costly Boondoogle?” is sponsored by the Frankfort Chapter of the United Nations Association of the USA. The program is free and open to the public.

Farley, a senior lecturer with the Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce at UK, has taught security and diplomacy courses since 2005 and recently spent a year at the Army War College. He writes extensively on military, naval and aerospace issues.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription