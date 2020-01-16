A Valentine’s Day dinner and dance will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at First United Methodist Church of Frankfort, 211 Washington St.
The event will feature the Wesley Academy Big Band and singers as well as a delicious meal and dessert.
Tickets are required and may be purchased through the church office by calling 502-227-7430. A $25 donation per person is suggested.
All proceeds go toward serving the Wesley Academy of Music, a program that offers free music lessons to under-served children in the Frankfort community.