The VFW Post 4075 will celebrate Juneteenth from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the post located at 104 E. Second St. 

Juneteenth is actually celebrated on June 19 and is officially called Juneteenth National Independence Day and is also known as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day and Black Independence Day. It is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the end of enslaved African Americans. 

The event will include food, games, crafts and prizes. 

The event will also be a Buddy Poppy Drive for memberships.

