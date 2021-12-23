New Year's Eve party_web.jpg

VFW Post 4075 will host a New Year's Eve party beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. 

The cost is $10 per person or $15 per couple. Hors d'oeuvres will be served at 9 p.m. There will be a champagne toast at midnight. Music will be provided by Bonnie and Ronnie. 

The VFW Post 4075 is located at 104 E. Second St. 

