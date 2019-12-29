new-years-eve-4664930_1920.jpg

The VFW Post 4075, 104 E. Main St., will host a New Year's Eve party from 8:30 p.m.-midnight Tuesday. The cost is $15 per person and $25 a couple.

There will be live music by Ageless Country, finger foods, party favors and champagne at midnight. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription