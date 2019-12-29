The VFW Post 4075, 104 E. Main St., will host a New Year's Eve party from 8:30 p.m.-midnight Tuesday. The cost is $15 per person and $25 a couple.
There will be live music by Ageless Country, finger foods, party favors and champagne at midnight.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The VFW Post 4075, 104 E. Main St., will host a New Year's Eve party from 8:30 p.m.-midnight Tuesday. The cost is $15 per person and $25 a couple.
There will be live music by Ageless Country, finger foods, party favors and champagne at midnight.