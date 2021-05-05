Dance world sensation Erik Cavanaugh is teaching open master classes to dancers ages 9 through adult Saturday, May 15, at Kentucky Dance Academy.

Cavanaugh, a contestant on America’s Got Talent Season 11, has been featured in People Magazine, Huffington Post and The Daily Mail after videos of his dancing went viral. Cavanaugh has been praised for representing both male dancers' body positivity in the dance world and is excited to share his talent and passion with local dance students.

Kentucky Dance Academy is a pre-professional dance school located in downtown Frankfort.

“It’s refreshing and exciting to bring a new voice to the studio,” Amanda Whites, director of KDA, said. “It is our mission to find mentors and role models for all our dancers.”

You can learn more about Kentucky Dance Academy and sign up for Cavanaugh’s classes at www.kydanceacademy.com.

