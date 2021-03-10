Frankfort Audubon Society

Spring is coming soon, which means it’s time to sharpen your birdwatching skills! Join the Frankfort Audubon Society for a backyard bird identification workshop on Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. to learn visual and audio cues for identifying some year-round residents, as well as a few migrant bird feeder visitors.

Kids are welcome. The event is cosponsored by the Paul Sawyier Public Library and the Frankfort Audubon Society. Register for the event at https://bit.ly/BackyardBirdIdentification.

For more information, contact Diane Dehoney at diane@pspl.org.

