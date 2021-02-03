Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer's Association will hold a virtual family caregiver workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on March 5.

This virtual program is specialized for family caregivers and will provide information about Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Topics will include a brief overview of dementia, tips for communication, behaviors, activities, safety and caring for the caregiver and is jointly sponsored by the UK Sanders Brown Center on Aging, Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology, Bluegrass Area Agency on Aging and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Registration is required and may be made by calling 1-800-272-3900.

