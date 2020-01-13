Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites staff is looking for help in making East Frankfort Park a wildlife-friendly woodland.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, volunteers will transform the park woodlands into a wildlife-friendly habitat. The first step will be to remove invasive plants that are keeping many of the area's native wildlife and native plants from using the park.
Participants are asked to bring gloves and loppers. For more information contact Alex at the Parks and Rec. office 502-875-8575 or acunningham@frankfort.ky.gov.