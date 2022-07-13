Passport Radio, Wild Birds Unlimited and Frankfort Audubon Society will host Walking Bird Trip at Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23. Participants are asked to meet at the bird blind parking lot. 

The parking lot is about a 1/4-mile from the entrance gate on the right.

The leisurely walk will be mostly paved. Bring binoculars. A few loaner pairs will be available. Also, bring water and insect repellent and wear supportive shoes. 

Bird watchers will be on the lookout for resident Carolina chickadees, tufted titmouse, woodpeckers and maybe some early migrants.

