We met an angel recently on Wapping Street. Her name is Angela Cox. She came from the corner of Scott, Franklin and Owen counties, to help “Fred,” a handsome, juvenile vulture who’s been limping around the neighborhood with a broken wing since before Christmas.
Caring neighbors had been feeding him, keeping out an eye, and once calling for help, but it arrived at dusk and the attempt to capture was unsuccessful as “Fred” fled as darkness fell.
The other day, I was walking in Liberty Hall Gardens and there was “Fred,” handsome, jet black, sunning under a great ginkgo tree. Our eyes locked and I knew some additional action was required by me, from New York City, visiting family for Christmas.
Locals had called the Salato Wildlife Education Center who didn’t have the resources to help, but a quick online perusal brought up possibilities including Kentucky Wildlife Center in Lexington. I called and a woman answered they could help if the bird were captured and brought to them. I asked for some help in finding a co-rescuer and she said to call the local Humane Society, but they didn’t have anyone who could help. Then they suggested Cox of Critter Ridge Sanctuary, who answered on the second ring, a bit breathless, as she’d just spent 45 minutes in the woods off the interstate chasing an injured raccoon.
I explained our situation, and she said she would come the next day with a blanket and a net for capture. As the word spread on Wapping Street, a posse of those with space in their hearts formed quickly.
We all showed up at the appointed time, having sighted “Fred” sunning in a yard near the river. Cox arrived in a large black truck and stepped out in fine cowboy boots, jeans and a flannel shirt, young and attractive and quite slender. Her net was as big as she was. As we circled “Fred,” he took off at a run-hop, faster than us all.
We chased him for nearly an hour, but he was terrified, and finally fled down the steep riverbank to the water’s edge — virtually unreachable by us humans.
But we have a plan — find a box and lure “Fred” in with food. And the posse has pledged to remain attentive.
The point of this piece is two-fold. Cox is a licensed rehabilitator with a heart of gold. Her phone is 502-750-0773 and her email is critterrridgesanctuary@gmail.com. Resources like this deserve to be shared far and wide.
The second point is a thank you to all those who care about hurt and injured animals and a plea to step in as stewards as our Wapping Street neighbors have done, and do something when you see something.
I’m heading home to NYC, but I know the Wapping Street posse is on watch for Fred.
Sheila R. Shayon, who visited Frankfort recently, lives in Manhattan.