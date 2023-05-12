051323_Kenneth and Jane Driskell anniversary.jpeg

Kenneth and Jane Driskell will soon celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on May 18, 1963, at Bethel Baptist Church. They have four children, Keith, Danny, Timmy and Melinda; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription