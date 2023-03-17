Tommy and Eloise (Hutcherson) Duvall.jpg

Tommy and Eloise (Hutcherson) Duvall

Tommy and Eloise (Hutcherson) Duvall will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, March 21. The couple were married on March 21, 1953, at the home of the bride’s parents, Rufus and Girlyia Hutcherson, in Bald Knob.

