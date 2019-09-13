091419_Wedding anniversary ottis and elsie purvis.jpg

Ottis and Elsie Purvis, of Frankfort, recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 10, 1949. They have one son, Johnny Purvis; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription